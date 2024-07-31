15th edition of DanzanDos to be held in October .

The 15th edition of the DanzanDos National Choreography and Interpretation Contest, to be held in Matanzas from October 24th to 27th, has been announced.

The 15th edition of the DanzanDos National Choreography and Interpretation Contest will be held in Matanzas from October 24th to 27th, 2024, according to the organizing committee of the prestigious event, headed by Liliam Padrón, director of the Danza Espiral company.

The teacher and choreographer Liliam Padrón, director of Danza Espiral.

The news is encouraging, as it is considered, in my opinion, the most prestigious contest in the country in its small format structure, from which nationally and internationally renowned talents have sprouted.

As in previous years, DanzanDos has become an event of artistic and social relevance, highly appreciated by the people of Matanzas.

It is reported that «this edition will be dedicated to the 65 years of trajectory of Danza Contemporánea de Cuba, as well as to the outstanding dancers and choreographers José Antonio Chávez and Alfredo O’Farril Pacheco, both National Dance Awards in the years 2023 and 2024, respectively».

The characteristics of this competition will demand even more of the creative spirit of choreographers and dancers from new spaces, to which is added for the second time the possibility of participation of students from middle-level art schools.

All forms and styles of dance, including other manifestations of art, are included in the call, whose program will add master classes, workshops and other formative activities.

The organizing committee, under the leadership of the Danza Espiral company, points out that this great national event in Matanzas is sponsored by the Provincial Directorate of Culture, the Performing Arts Council, the branches of the National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba and the Hermanos Saíz Association and the Casa de la Memoria Escénica (House of Scenic Memory).

According to the DanzanDos 2024 competition rules, as its name indicates, two performers compete, with a work of a maximum duration of ten minutes.

A sample of the work must be sent to the Organizing Committee by September 30, the deadline for registration, along with the choreographer, performers, duration and minimum technical requirements for the presentation.

Each group will be responsible for transportation, lodging and food expenses. The province will assume the internal transportation and will guarantee the lodging places upon previous coordination. The price is three thousand 500 pesos MN per person per day.

Contestants may bring another duo for open spaces.

The Jury, as in previous competitions, will be made up of prestigious dance personalities. Their decision will be final.

Written by Jessica Mesa