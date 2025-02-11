Trump, egocentrism on a pulse.

Nothing that the man does NOT understand about international law, UN resolutions, nor respect for native peoples. Donald Trump, only knows of racial, ethnic and economic superiority, of control and domination of the world, typical of his narcissistic personality.

Perhaps because of that need to feel respected and superior to others or because «money can do everything»; but since January 20th, 2025, the date on which Donald Trump began his second term in the White House, his narcissistic policies and contempt for humanity have been strongly felt.

Measures, after measures and many of them against International Law and even the U.S. Constitution itself, are exposed with the calm and insensitivity of one who attributes to himself the power to organize and control the world.

The departure of the World Health Organization, an organization that implements numerous programs to prevent, monitor and treat diseases such as Ebola, AIDS and cancer, among others, is a faithful demonstration of its clear contempt for the people, especially the poorest on the planet.

This decision, which affects global public health, is coupled with the withdrawal from the Paris Agreement in the midst of a climate crisis that is causing hurricanes, droughts and heavy rains, rising global temperatures, earthquakes, forest fires, among other natural phenomena that generate hunger, insecurity, poverty, disease and death.

Likewise, the magnate-president of the United States decreed to restore what he defined as «biological truth». To multiply his aversion to homosexuality throughout society and to limit or eliminate the rights of the LGBTIQ+ community.

In the midst of all this egocentrism, Trump set his sights on the Gaza Strip – decimated by 15 months of fighting between Israel and Hamas – to develop a territorial plan along the coast of the Mediterranean Sea.

«I think of the Gaza Strip as a real estate development…I would own this,» the U.S. leader said.

But the proposal to rebuild the enclave, would not be for the benefit of the Palestinians, as they would have to live, permanently elsewhere and without the right to return to their land. For that Trump demanded that neighboring countries like Jordan and Egypt take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza.

Nothing that the man does NOT understand about international law, UN resolutions, nor respect for native peoples. Donald Trump, knows only racial, ethnic and economic superiority, control and domination of the world, typical of his narcissistic personality.

However, beyond the psychological characteristics of President Trump, his government strategy is a danger for the present and future of international trade and humanity as a whole.

