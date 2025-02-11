February of love, culture and sports in Pedro Betancourt (photos).

With the objective of encouraging citizen participation and offering healthy spaces for the recreation and enjoyment of the population, different cultural, sports and recreational proposals were carried out to the delight of the people of Pedro Betancourt .

With the aim of encouraging citizen participation and offering healthy spaces for recreation and enjoyment of the population, various cultural, sports and recreational activities were held to the delight of the people of Pedro Betancourt.

To the 56th anniversary of the death of Cuban painter Víctor Manuel García Valdez, the workers of the «Enrique Pérez Triana» Art Gallery and the «Leocadio Álvarez» Plastic Arts Hall of the Municipal House of Culture dedicated an exhibition and a pleasant conversation where questions such as the professional trajectory and the artistic imprint of the author of «La gitana tropical» aroused the attention of those present.

As part of the initiatives to celebrate the coming Day of Love and Friendship, the famous poet Carilda Oliver Labra, from Matanzas, was the protagonist of the literary meeting held at the «Antonio Guiteras Holmes» library of the «Cuba Libre» neighborhood in transformation, directed by Massiel Pino Pérez, a technician.

The event included an outline of her lyrical work, the reading and analysis of her poetry book «Sombra seré que no dama» and the promotion of the volume «Poesías de amor hispanoamericanas», with selection and prologue by Mario Benedetti.

Similarly, Yamilet Llanes Morales, ProSalud specialist at the «Dr. Cesáreo Sánchez» Polyclinic, and Mariley Alfonso Herrera, educator of the STI/HIV/AIDS Program, gave a talk to ninth grade students at the «28 de Octubre» Basic Secondary School on Valentine’s Day and adolescent health care.

Likewise, the «Toma Deportiva Siempre Joven» futsala project brought together sports enthusiasts at the «Juan de Mata Reyes» and «Gustavo González» sports centers to celebrate the 64th birthday of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation, and a new edition of «Spinning the Wheel of History» brought together various local personalities and researchers at the municipal museum.

Photos: Facebook profiles of the Municipal Directorates of Health, Sports and Culture.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.