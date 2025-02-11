Support plan for the 2024-2025 sugarcane harvest is being developed in Matanzas.

The plan is for more than 16 thousand tons, and in this first month the industry has shown instability due to breaks in electrical systems in different areas such as injection pumps and in the rake line of the rotary sifter.

Different organizations in the province of Matanzas are directly involved in assisting the sugar cane cutting platoons in the current 2024-2025 harvest.

This action is part of a support plan that includes the development of fairs in the agro-industrial sugar companies and the variety of food for the workers in the midst of an atypical harvest in which the production up to this moment exceeds three thousand tons.

In this work, Esazúcar Matanzas stands out, which provides services to the Sugar Agroindustry 365 days a year and, in spite of the limitations, through its processing centers, agricultural farms and warehouses, it guarantees the feeding of sugar cane workers, workers in the sugar mills, offices, technicians’ houses and visitors every day.

The linking of units of the other three agro-industrial sugar companies in the stable delivery of cane and the energy self-sufficiency of the industry are also among the objectives of the current harvest, as stated by the first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Party in Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo.

The also deputy to the National Assembly expressed that priority is given to the attention to the sugar cane platoons with the sponsorship of other organizations, although the main help to the sugar cane producers is to guarantee that all the sugar cane is cut.

«The orientation is that all the cane is cut, fires have been extinguished and the burnt cane has been cut quickly, which is good for the producer and for the plant and therefore for the country. We already have sugar ready for the month of February and we have begun to distribute it as part of the basic food basket. We are also close to completing the month of March».

In the 2024-2025 harvest in the province of Matanzas, the Jesús Sablón Moreno «Rabí» sugar mill in the municipality of Calimete has the task of producing the sugar needed by the territory.

In spite of this, in the last few days the yields improved, the foreign material was reduced and this Sunday they achieved more than 200 tons, resuming the rhythm of the production.

Its director Jorge Luis Breijo Bejerano, director of the Agroindustrial Azucarera company, declared that they maintain the goal of fulfilling the plan.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.