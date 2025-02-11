Alfonso Llorens Caamaño, the artist who reinvents himself with every stroke (+photos).

Imagínate is composed of six works. It is the personal exhibition of artist Alfonso Llorens Betancourt, inaugurated at Artys bar-gallery.

Imagínate is composed of six works. It is the personal exhibition of the artist Alfonso Llorens Betancourt, inaugurated at the Artys bar-gallery.

It is interesting and significant in the work of this almost nonagenarian creator, who has dedicated the last six decades of his life to painting, the will to surpass himself, to impose himself in the face of the limitations of age and existence.

«Since I no longer have the control required to paint a picture and I cannot detach myself from the plastic arts, I have ventured into abstract art, which is freer and I feel very comfortable.

«I think that if I don’t paint I’ll die. I feel good; people appreciate me a lot. Many tourists come to my house and take my paintings. I’m very happy, happy, happy. As long as I have strength left, I will continue to create for the public to enjoy.

Llorens Caamaño gradually lost the sight of his younger years, but he never moved away from painting, but found alternatives to continue between brushes and canvases.

From being a recognized landscape painter in and out of the country, he ventured into figurative abstract art and today the quantity and variety of paintings that adorn his studio-workshop stand out.

Palestine, Masks, Fish and Carnival masks show the artist’s interpretation of the phenomena and events of today’s world, the meridian vision of the wise man who transmits us a myriad of emotions through his paintings.

The current president of the visual arts section of the UNEAC in Matanzas, Idania Álvarez, expressed it well when she said that «nothing stops Llorens, he is not afraid, he throws himself because he still has something to show us, a clear example that the artist does not grow old when creation is in constant movement».

Imagínate, an exhibition that will remain open to the public at the Artys bar-gallery for about two months, is proof that there are no sunsets for good artists.

By: Liz Lauren Valdés Rodríguez/ Journalism Student