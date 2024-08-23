UJC closes summer in Matanzas with activities of social and cultural impact.

Summer 2024 ends for the young people of Matanzas with an excellent balance thanks to the various activities promoted by the Young Communist League (UJC) in the province.

One of the most outstanding events of this closing was the second edition of the Summer Camp, where 60 outstanding young people had the opportunity to participate in a program designed to promote their personal and professional development.

This initiative, which follows in the footsteps of a first edition developed in July and in which 120 young people participated, reinforces the commitment of the UJC with the integral formation of the new generations.

The impact of these activities has not remained only in the educational field. The youth organization, in collaboration with the José Martí Brigade of Art Instructors and the Culture Directorates in the municipalities, has deployed a series of community activities that have brought joy and learning to every corner of the province.

A palpable example of this has been the recreational activities for the little ones, carried out in Watkin Park and other public spaces in the Athens of Cuba.

On the other hand, young people have also put their hands to work with high-impact works in environmental and productive matters. The sanitation of El Coral beach and the efforts in the «23 de Agosto» organoponico, an activity that paid tribute to the 64th anniversary of the Cuban Women’s Federation, stand out.

The solidarity and community spirit of the youth was also reflected through the Movimiento Juvenil Martiano and its projects. «Por una sonrisa» (For a Smile) brought moments of happiness to the Camp for Children with Diabetes, while «Por los senderos de mi Historia» (On the Paths of My History) served to remember important anniversaries and promote the debate for International Youth Day and the 98th anniversary of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro.

With these actions, young people from Matanzas have shown commitment and dedication to their community, making it clear that the future is built today with effort and solidarity.

Written by Gabriel Torres.