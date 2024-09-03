University of Matanzas begins enrollment process for the 2024-2025 academic year.

From this Tuesday until September 12th, the enrollment process for new students for the 2024-2025 academic year is underway at the University of Matanzas.

From this Tuesday until September 12th, the enrollment process for new students for the 2024-2025 academic year is taking place at the University of Matanzas, according to a note published on the website of the academic institution.

The University of Matanzas reiterates to those who are entering the different careers offered in the daytime course modality that the enrollment process is personal and will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., from Monday to Friday, at the teaching secretary’s office of each Faculty.

According to the information provided, the documentation to be submitted includes an identity card, a photocopy of the diploma of completed studies and four photos, and in the case of men, they must show the discharge from the Active Military Service or the evaluation model of the Socially Useful Work developed by the young people who were not eligible for the period agreed by the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (MINFAR).

The university course, as in other academic centers in the country, will begin on September 16th for new students, while continuing students are immersed this month in the evaluation closing of the year they are finishing and are getting ready to start next October the new academic period, in line with the current projection of the Ministry of Higher Education (MES) in Cuba to return to the traditional calendar in order to synchronize it with the general education.

In their exchanges with the media, specialists and directors of the MES have emphasized that the 2024-2025 academic year will end in July, while the 2025-2026 school year will begin on September 1, as has been the custom.

According to the information provided, the MES has the necessary material insurance to guarantee graduations, notebooks and some supplies for the work of university professors.

As it is known, due to the complex pandemic situation with Covid 19, Cuban universities had to modify and readjust their academic calendars and now the country is recovering the usual organization of the educational teaching process at all levels of education, in order to ensure the quality and relevance of the training process of future technicians and professionals in the country.

(With data taken from https://www.umcc.cu/ )

Written by Yovana Baró.