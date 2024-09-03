Noel Fernández Company to double production of liquefied gas cylinders .

Estimates for the end of the year indicate that Noel Fernandez of this city of Matanzas will double the records of 2023: reaching monthly productions of over 12,000 cylinders.

Metal Conforming Company Noel Fernández, from this city of Matanzas, is included in the list of entities that are reviving their production by manufacturing to date more than 73 thousand cylinders for liquefied petroleum gas, both new and repaired.

Engineer Pedro Llerena, general director of the entity, the only one of its kind in the nation, commented that this is a good moment, in which raw material has been available, even with guarantees to cover the first quarter of next year.

The specialist pointed out that they also resumed the production of 45 kilogram containers, stopped more than two years ago, and that they expect to close this year with a total of 120 thousand cylinders, in favor of the revitalization of the national gasification program.

Although for the moment the workers of Noel Fernandez, producer of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders, have been forced to interrupt the production cycle for a short period of time, due to supply reasons, the stability of the raw material is guaranteeing the expected industrial stability and the permanence of the technically qualified work force.

Estimates for the end of the year indicate that the Noel Fernandez plant in this city of Matanzas will duplicate the records of 2023: reaching monthly productions of over twelve thousand containers.

Written by José Miguel Solís.