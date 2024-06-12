University of Matanzas immersed in new accreditation process.

Until the 14th of this month, the University of Matanzas is immersed in the reaccreditation process.

«The University of Matanzas has held the category of Certified University since 2011, which was ratified in 2017. The accreditation categories in Cuba are valid for seven years, so in 2024 we are due for reaccreditation,» says Lourdes Tarifa Lozano, director of organization, planning and verification of the University of Matanzas.

During the meeting, a team of experts from the National Accreditation Board will evaluate the main strengths and weaknesses, taking into account six main variables, including infrastructure and undergraduate education.

According to Yasnier Hinojosa, head of the Institutional Communication Department, the necessary elements were organized around the process to improve the corporate image by means of communication products that contribute to the visualization of the university.

Both students and professors aspire to maintain the current category and even ascend to the status of excellence, since the self-evaluation report of the University of Matanzas yields data that show progress with respect to the scrutiny carried out in 2017, such as the improvement of the infrastructure of the university campus, as well as the close link of the educational institution with the teaching units.