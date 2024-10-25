What belongs to oneself in the hands of others.

These altruistic acts take place a few days before the 29th anniversary of the founding of the National Union of Hotel and Tourism Workers, created on October 28th, 1995.

The response of the Matanzas workers is admirable, says Osmar Ramirez Ramirez, while he proudly observes the amount of packages that are gradually arranged in the theater of the Cuban Trade Workers Union (CTC) in Matanzas.

The top union leader in this province confesses that the most beautiful thing about the donations for the victims of Oscar is to know that people share what they have and not what is left over. «That is the dimension of this gesture», he said.

In the boxes, the names of the unions. In the Tourism union, Rogelio Leyva Castellanos points out, the reaction of the people has been beautiful. They have collected all kinds of items, with all ages in mind.

For Leyva Castellanos, in charge of the Economic Affairs area of the CTC Provincial Secretariat, the Tourism Union is used to exceeding, by far, any mission. «So what happened now does not surprise us».

Yahíma Ortega, secretary general of the union bureau at the Starfish Varadero hotel, thanked the facility’s affiliates for «stepping forward. There was a lot of spontaneity. People wanted to donate, just by seeing the images of the damage left by Hurricane Oscar.

A similar praise was paid by her colleague Teresita Roosburgh Sotolongo to the men and women of the Villa Cuba Hotel, one of the many facilities of Gran Caribe that once again mobilized its people to alleviate the suffering of the eastern brothers and sisters.

Photos: Courtesy of the CTC

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.