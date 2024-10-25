In times of crisis, willingness and unity make giants of the field.

That is why in times of crisis the disposition and unity of the collectives make works of giants.

In times of crisis, decisions must be made in accordance with the seriousness of the matter. This happened in the municipality of Los Arabos. When the National Electric Power System (SEN) collapsed, several technicians, with governmental management, put into operation a generator set that was not working. This made it possible to provide electric power to several communities of the town and to the water pumping system.

The generator set, which belongs to GEYSEL, is made up of two electricity generating machines. At the time of the SEN failure, both were out of service, one of them required engine replacement and the other had been out of service for seven days due to a broken turbo compressor and a sleeve connecting the turbo to the air filter.

Three primary circuits are fed from this site and one of them is connected to the water pump that supplies several communities. Once the National Electric Power System collapsed, the municipal authorities took on the task of activating at least one of these engines to provide water and electricity to several neighborhoods.

Necessity triggered collective intelligence and motivated men and women to assume the role that corresponded to them at that moment. For example, Idalberto López, head of the site, with the help of Ailén Arboláez, head of operations of Geysel provincial, coordinated with municipal authorities to bring Ernesto Bernal, a mechanic specialized in this type of repairs, to the territory. For the execution of the work they did not have spare parts.

With this dilemma, they opted to replace the damaged parts with those of the machine that required engine replacement. Once the problem was solved, operators Jesús Carabeo and Yariel Contreras were in charge of ensuring the correct operation of the equipment, making it work uninterruptedly for almost two days.

In addition to providing electricity to the pumping system, the communities of Monte Alto, Crucero Hondo, La Fruta, the Agricultural Production Cooperative Victoria de Girón and other settlements benefited from it, until the service was connected to the National Energy System.

For this reason, in times of crisis, the willingness and unity of the collectives are giants.

Written by Enrique Tirse.