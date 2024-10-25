Cuban president tours Jesús Sablón sugar cane mill plant (+audio).

In the 2024-2025 harvest in Matanzas, Jesús Sablón should start milling, while the René Fraga Moreno and Mario Muñoz plants will be dedicated to the production of derivatives such as molasses.

The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, toured the areas of the Jesús Sablón Moreno Sugar Agroindustrial Enterprise in Calimete municipality.

There he exchanged with managers and workers about the repair process and the preparation of the sugar mill for the 2024-2025 harvest.

The director, Jorge Luis Breijo Bejerano, informed that the repairs were delayed as a consequence of the national electro-energy situation, but in three weeks this delay can be eliminated.

Díaz-Canel insisted on the contribution of the industry to the national electro-energy system during the milling and highlighted the importance of the use of biomass.

He also explained in this space the corporate social responsibility, the attention to the vulnerable and the salary of the workers.

At the exit he exchanged with the inhabitants of the batey about the national electro-energy situation and explained the purpose of the visit:

«In these visits in the territories we try to see the good experiences, generalize them so that the bad ones become good ones. These tours show us that there are many groups that are doing things differently and finding solutions to the problems that exist. Therefore, I am one of those who are convinced, because of what I see, not because I want it just out of desire. Because of these things we are seeing, we can get out of this moment, what we have to do is to get out of it working with our own effort».

The Jesús Sablón Moreno Agroindustrial Sugar Company should produce more than 16,000 tons of sugar in the 2024-2025 harvest, and the potential standard is estimated at over 70 percent.

During the campaign, 232 thousand tons of sugar cane must be milled, which is guaranteed by seven of the ten production units of this southern municipality, ranked among the best yielding in the country.

In addition, the province must produce more than 3,500 hectoliters of brandy, 1,670 tons of honey B and more than 3,000 tons of honeydew.

In the 2024-2025 harvest in Matanzas, the Jesús Sablón mill should start milling, while the René Fraga Moreno and Mario Muñoz mills will be dedicated to the production of derivatives such as honeydew.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.