Díaz-Canel Visits San Francisco Rice Farm.

«Together with the Vietnamese we did a workshop to apply Indio’s bioproducts, efficient microorganisms and minerals. And it gave us results.»

As part of his visit to this municipality, the Cuban president toured the areas of the San Francisco farm, owned by producer Leonel Linares Rodríguez, which is part of the rice program and linked to the Matanzas Agroindustrial Company of Grains.

The Matanzas producer develops in twelve hectares the cultivation of the so-called popular rice, with good yields, with the use of bio-products and the advice of the Indio Hatuey Experimental Station of Pastures and Forages.

«We live in a complicated context, with shortages of fertilizers, fuels, etc., and we have carried out this planting with higher yields, coping with the situation we have with fuels and mainly with fertilizers. Together with the Vietnamese, we organized a workshop to apply Indio’s bioproducts, efficient microorganisms and minerals. And it worked. Now I have continued applying those microorganisms and I plan to have 3.5 tons per hectare in this harvest», declared the farmer.

Díaz-Canel insisted that these are the experiences that must be generalized due to the volumes of rice that the island imports, especially in the context of a Cuba with more than 60 years of economic, commercial and financial blockade that affects such important sectors as agriculture.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.