Cuban President verifies economic and social objectives in Calimete .

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, visited this Friday the economic and social objectives of the municipality of Calimete, Matanzas, as part of his work agenda in the municipalities of the country.

The Cuban leader, who was accompanied by Dr. Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Party and the highest political and governmental authorities of the province, began his tour at the Jesús Sablón Moreno Agroindustrial Sugar Company.

After his tour of the industry, the Head of State visited the circumscription no. 3 of the head town where he visited the town’s main town. 3 of the head town where the local authorities explained the actions taken in this southern territory for the attention of vulnerable families, mothers with more than three children and the quality of the Family Attention System.

In a frank exchange with the people of Calimet, the Cuban president reflected on the role of the community in the solution of problems, and how to address and respond to the concerns of citizens.

Likewise, Diaz-Canel, together with the first secretary of the Party in Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, and Governor Marieta Poey Zamora, discussed in plenary session on social attention, revolutionary activism in social networks, the completion of leadership structures in political and mass organizations, and the progress of the banking process.

A critical debate arose from the analysis of food production in Calimete, an eminently agricultural territory that directly affects the plans of the province.

In this sense, were the reflections of the First Secretary of the Party in Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo. Besidest, the Cuban leader also stressed that difficulties can be overcome with work and efficiency.

Written by Gabriel Torres Rodríguez.