Without sound agricultural management, supplies will not increase.

In addition to the goal, the genetic entities must comply with the plan for the production of stallions for insemination and carry out quality and rigorous controls of the livestock mass that cover one hundred percent of the cattle owners during the year.

Contributing to the increase in the supply of animal protein with the sustainable development of the livestock mass and the application of appropriate policies in genetics, animal health and registration and control, are among the objectives of the Matanzas agricultural system for 2025.

With this purpose, a growth in herds between three and ten percent in cattle, horses, sheep, goats, rabbits and buffaloes must be achieved.

Also, the Base Business Unit of the National Small Cattle Enterprise must increase the multiplier centers in each municipality.

For these objectives, the disease prevention and control program is indispensable, influencing with them the reduction of mortality.

The swine program should reach the figure of 3,280 breeding cows and fattening should be consolidated with the production of 6,600 pre-sows.

Agricultural production did not close well in 2024 in the province of Matanzas and this is reflected in indicators such as milk and meat production and the decrease in mass. The current year’s objectives are to increase the supply of animal protein.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.