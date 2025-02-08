Municipal Health Directorate advocates for the welfare of people in Pedro Betancourt.

Among the actions, visits to homes and backyards to train citizens about diseases transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito and other transmitting agents and the realization of various educational talks stand out.

The Health Department of Pedro Betancourt municipality has implemented many initiatives to enforce the commitment of its staff to the care, welfare and protection of the people.

These include visits to homes and yards to train citizens about diseases transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito and other transmitting agents, as well as educational talks such as the one held at the Félix Varela Morales family-oriented school on the prevention of hepatitis A and drug consumption.

A similar proposal was made at the Leonor Pérez Cabrera Polytechnic School, where Mariley Alfonso Herrera, educator of the STI/HIV/AIDS program, in accordance with the integral formation of the students, called for strengthening the link between the family and the teaching staff, in order to combat all manifestations of violence and prevent teenage pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.

Likewise, as part of the program of attention to pregnant women, Juana Llanes Toledo, nursing advisor of the town, in a supervisory visit to the local Maternal Home, verified the optimal health condition of the pregnant women and, in an effort to keep the corresponding schemes up to date, the vaccination against tetanus toxoid was applied to the ninth grade students of the 28 de Octubre basic secondary school.

Likewise, the Dr. Cesáreo Sánchez Gómez polyclinic hosted a voluntary blood donation day, which once again highlighted the value of this altruistic act that contributes to saving lives and to which, as usual, the community responded positively and en masse.

Photos: Mirta Pumariega Sotomayor, communicator of the Municipal Health Department.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.