Workshop on History and Citizen Moral Education is held in Matanzas (+audio).

The René Fraga Moreno Pedagogical School, in the city of Matanzas, hosted this Wednesday the Provincial Workshop on History and Citizen Moral Education with the participation of secondary school teachers and social actors of the community.

The Doctor of Science Orlando Fonseca Baez, national methodologist of Basic Secondary Education, emphasized that the meeting is part of the preparation of plans and programs to socialize new ways of working in the third improvement of Education.

Fonseca Baez pondered that it is vital to strengthen alliances with the social actors of the community, and he thanked the Provincial Directorate of Radio for its exchange with the educators.

The improvement of the Cuban institutional educational project foresees the actions of schools with the involvement of teachers, students, families and factors of the neighborhood where they are located.

At the end of the dialogue, the Ministry of Education official talked to Radio 26:

Written by Odalys Oriol Miranda Suyárez.