Geometric Fascination in the Heart of Matanzas.

The pyramids that emerged in the Plaza de la Vigia, captured last Sunday in the photography of the Ibero-American PhotoMarathon, have unleashed a wave of fascination and amazement in the city of Matanzas.

These geometric sculptures, unexpected in the landscape of the square, act as a visual magnet that attracts both locals and visitors. Their presence is an intersection between the ancestral and the contemporary, symbolizing a deep connection to ancient civilizations while integrating into the modern pulse of the city.

The photographers captured not only the majesty of the pyramids, but also the interplay of light and shadows cast on their surfaces, creating a visual play that seems to change with every instant. This luminous phenomenon adds an ephemeral dimension to the work, inviting viewers to contemplate the beauty in constant transformation.

The fascination lies in how these pyramids transform a known space into something extraordinary. They stand as guardians of time, reminding us of the importance of our cultural roots and the richness of the history that precedes us. At the same time, their bold design and strategic location in the Plaza de la Vigía generate a dialogue between the past and the present, stimulating reflections on our identity and heritage.

In addition, the inclusion of these sculptures in the context of the PhotoMarathon enhances the artistic value of the city, promoting creativity and appreciation for art in public spaces. The pyramids become a canvas for photographers, who captured from innovative angles the essence of Matanzas and its ability to surprise and excite.

This artistic intervention not only enriches the urban landscape, but also strengthens the sense of community by creating points of encounter and conversation among people. The pyramids in the Plaza de la Vigía are more than physical structures; they are symbols of inspiration that invite us to look beyond the everyday and find the wonder in our surroundings.

Written by Félix González.