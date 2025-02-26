Matanzas writers discuss progress of agreements of the X UNEAC Congress.

In other interventions, the writers valued increasing links with associations of other nations, which could help in the publication of books and the realization of mutual seminars.

The Writers’ Association of UNEAC in Matanzas considered it essential to resume one of the pending agreements of the assembly process of the X Congress of the organization, to achieve its execution in a short period of time. It is about ediciones Unión fulfilling its editorial plan with the printed publication of the winning works of the UNEAC Awards in its different genres, in which local writers are involved.

The voices of Alfredo Zaldívar, Urbano Martínez, Laura Ruiz, the young Pablo G. Lleonart were raised together with those of other members and those of the president of the Branch, José Manuel Espino, Leymen Pérez, vice-president and Carlos Chacón, who headed the Association since the last elections.

These creators considered that the digital edition in the country, given the objective circumstances, limits the approach of the authors with the reader, although they are working on its evolution and there are already 14 books in production process.

When discussing the programming of the Social House, Espino explained that despite budget limitations, progress is being made in contractual relations with the Municipal Directorate of Culture of Matanzas for the remuneration of literary projects, but not in the rest of the territories, when the policy is to protect the talent in each municipality.

Regarding the upcoming Book Fair in Matanzas, Osbel Marrero, provincial director of Culture, stressed the importance of this event, which was supported by Mayra Suarez, official of the Party, who confirmed that it will have the maximum support of the authorities.

In other interventions, the writers valued the increase of links with associations of other nations, which could be used for the publication of books and the realization of mutual seminars.

In this regard, Carlos Chacón highlighted the work carried out at the University of Matanzas with homologous institutions in the country and beyond our border, as well as the example of rapprochements at Latin American level.

Finally, the members of the Writers’ Association agreed to release comrade Chacón from his position because he lives outside the city and is limited in his movement, and in substitution, to elect writer Maylan Álvarez, also with a remarkable literary trajectory, as president.

Chacón received recognition for his work during his time in office and his continuous participation for decades.

Written by María Elena Bayón.