Writer from Matanzas receives mention in «La Edad de Oro» Contest.

The writer María Cristina Martinez Herrera obtained a mention in the National Contest «La Edad De Oro» in the Juvenile Literature genre with her book of short stories «Entre máscaras» (Between Masks).

The writer María Cristina Martinez Herrera won a mention in the National Contest La Edad De Oro in the Juvenile Literature genre with her book of short stories Entre máscaras (Between Masks).

According to the author, the book includes 11 stories of various themes and characters, related to the vision of adolescents about their childhood, when they committed pranks that could appear to be naive and in the long run became dangerous or distorting for the formation of their personality, hence the symbolism of the title.

In the same event, but in 2011 she obtained first mention in Children’s poetry and in 2015 special mention in short story.

In addition, in the last period she won two mentions in short stories and poetry at the Viña Joven international event in Santiago de Cuba and also a collateral prize in short stories awarded by the Santiago Book Center and Editions.

At the UNEAC headquarters in Matanzas she was congratulated by the presidency of that organization.

Written by María Elena Bayón.