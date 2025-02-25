Pedro Betancourt’s governmental management during 2024 (+photos and audio).

The session also included discussions about the importance of efficiently coordinating neighborhood actions and joint work with agencies to ensure citizen participation in preventing and combating crime, illegalities and social indiscipline, as well as the realization of agricultural fairs and the strengthening of popular control in Pedro Betancourt.

In order to evaluate the performance of the highest territorial management during the year 2024 and strengthen citizen participation in decision-making, the Assembly of People’s Power met at the «Cuba» theater in the municipality of Pedro Betancourt.

The meeting, which brought together local political and governmental authorities and several directors of provincial entities, became a scenario for analyzing the previous management of the Administration Council through the report presented by Mayor Gladys Rodríguez López.

In addition to highlighting the successes of the body at that stage, the document urged to eradicate the shortcomings in the production and marketing of food and to increase local development projects and other sources that contribute to the socioeconomic growth of the town, as well as the tasks related to community, gastronomic, agri-food and transportation services.

The session also included discussions about the importance of efficiently coordinating the actions of the neighborhood and the joint work with the agencies to guarantee citizen participation in the prevention and fight against crime, illegalities and social indiscipline, as well as the realization of agricultural fairs and the strengthening of popular control in the territory.

Likewise, the inclusion of 25 new proposals in the economic plan for the current year was reported and, among the topics that most attracted the attention of those present, was the process of bankarization, due to the infrastructural difficulties faced by the population to access electronic payment services in several Betancourean units.

The importance of diversifying the mini-industry’s production and emphasizing attention to vulnerable sectors, the distribution of milk for special diets, water supply, payment to producers and the link between the vice-intendencies and the community were also emphasized.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Photos: Taken from the Facebook profile of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power in Pedro Betancourt.

Writen by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.