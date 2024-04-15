Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen plays in legend mode.

The incredible dream team led by Xabi Alonso became champions with a season for the history books, with 75 points with five games to go, 25 wins, four draws and zero defeats, in addition to 74 goals scored and 19 conceded.

When we have a video game, many of us avoid the legend mode, because if we play it we know the difficulty that awaits us.

On Sunday, April 14th, in Germany, Bayer Leverkusen won its first Bundesliga in 120 years of history and in the second season of manager Xabi Alonso at the helm of the Teutonic club.

The story began when the Spanish DT took the reins of the club midway through the 2022-2023 season and led them out of relegation. At the start of the 2023-2024 season, everyone expected another Bundesliga for Bayern Munich, who had dominated on German soil for eleven years.

After the first few matchdays, the Aspirin club began to attract attention, and even more so as the season progressed, seeing that they were already the only undefeated team in all of Europe.

The incredible dream team led by Xabi Alonso became champions with a season for the history books, with 75 points with five rounds to go, 25 wins, four draws and zero defeats, as well as 74 goals scored and 19 conceded.

As if that were not enough, Leverkusen, counting all competitions, have already equaled the record of 43 unbeaten games for a top club in Europe, with a total of 38 wins and only five draws; they are also one game away from qualifying for the semifinals of the Europa League and are positioned in the final of the German Cup.

Xabi Alonso’s leadership of the German club will go down in history as one of the greatest feats in soccer.

Written by Alejander López Quintero.