Young from Pedro Betancourt territory explore ephemeris in «Spinning the Wheel of History» (+photos).

Second-year accounting students from the Leonor Perez Cabrera Polytechnic School in the municipality of Pedro Betancourt attended the cultural event «Spinning the Wheel of History», dedicated in its most recent edition to explore significant events of this month.

Second-year accounting students from the Leonor Perez Cabrera Polytechnic School in the municipality of Pedro Betancourt attended the cultural event «Spinning the Wheel of History», dedicated in its most recent edition to explore significant events of this month.

Held at the Gustavo Gonzalez Perez Museum of the territory, the meeting allowed participants to delve into significant April events such as the landing in eastern Duaba by Generals Antonio and Jose Maceo, Flor Crombet and other patriots aboard the schooner «Honor», as well as the actions and imprint of the Young Communists Leagueand the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization in the formation of values in the «new pines».

Special attention was also given to the figure of Vilma Espín Guillois as the architect of the dignity of Cuban women and promoter of the creation of children’s circles and the foundation of the Cuban Revolutionary Party, in addition to the proclamation of the socialist character of the Revolution and the historic victory of Playa Girón.

During the activity, the upcoming World Book and Spanish Language Days were also commemorated, a section which, from a multidimensional and formative-dialogical perspective, allowed to reflect on the main Betancourt and Matanzas literary references and the importance of the Spanish language as a pillar of our cultural heritage.

…ONLINE AUDIO.

Photos: María Isabel Salgado Prendes, professor of Accounting at the «Leonor Pérez Cabrera» Polytechnic School.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.