Productive work day in salute to the Victory of Girón.

With a massive day of productive work in the planting of sugar cane from areas of the Basic Unit of Cooperative Production (UBPC) Cuba Libre of Jovellanos, was commemorated the anniversary of the Victory of Giron.

The event was attended by the main party and government authorities of the province and the municipality, as well as representatives of other political and mass organizations, entities and labor collectives.

A little more than four hectares of the sown grass was the contribution of those present and which the farmers are very grateful for in order to comply with the agreed spring sowing plan.

The morning was also an opportunity to recognize young workers and entities for their participation, enthusiasm and contributions, as well as the Young Communist League, at the proposal of its National Committee, awarded the «Always Young» Condition to those who in one way or another stand out in the work of this vanguard organization.

In other territories, productive days were also held, which undoubtedly contributes to guarantee the presence of a variety of products on our tables.

Written by Yosier Argueso.