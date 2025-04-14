Protective equipment donated by Catalan trade unions arrives in Matanzas.

Coming from Barcelona, the shipment of means of protection sent by Comisiones de Bases de los Sindicatos (co.bas) is already in Matanzas, assured Taimy Martínez Domínguez, in charge of the organization sphere in the secretariat of the Cuba Tarde Union in Matanzas.

From Barcelona, the shipment of protection means sent by Trade Union Base Commissions (co.bas) is already in Matanzas, said Taimy Martínez Domínguez, head of the organization area in the secretariat of the Cuba Trade Union in Matanzas.

Several hospitals in Matanzas will receive the sanitary material sent by co.bas, said Taimy Martínez. Photo: Noryis.

This is the first of the shipments destined to several sectors, whose initial content includes sanitary material for hospitals and equipment for masks, gloves and other elements for those in the oil sector who are related to polluting gases.

We are deeply grateful for this show of solidarity, which is also the result of the collaboration between the Catalan co.bas and the French union Haute-Garonne de la CGT 31 de Tolusse,» said Martínez.

Let’s cooperate for a safe future, encourages the campaign to collect protective equipment to send to Cuba. Photo: Noryis

For co.bas, he said, the struggle for social justice has no borders and international solidarity is key to building a fairer world for all, especially for Cuba, which continues to suffer the consequences of an economic blockade that limits its capacity for development and welfare.

Martinez recalled the resolution against the blockade of the United States (U.S.) to the Greater of the Antilles approved last year at the V State Congress of co.bas, which proves the consistent position of co.bas with the workers and this nation.

The union leader announced the arrival of another shipment also from Spain, where there is presence of deliveries made by the French union Haute-Garonne, whose links with Matanzas are growing and getting stronger.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta