Extraordinary Provincial Council of People’s Power Sessions.

An Extraordinary Provincial Council of People’s Power meets today, June 4th, at the Blas Roca Hall of the Government of Matanzas.

An Extraordinary Provincial Council of People’s Power met today, June 4th, at the Blas Roca Hall of the Government of Matanzas.

The first interval of the meeting focused on the discussion of the communication plan for the 50th anniversary of the entity. Said plan aims at increasing the information to the population about the functioning of the organs of the People’s Power and its spaces for citizen participation. It also reflects the community work of the People’s Power system, citizen participation, accountability and control.

Marieta Poey Zamora, governor of the province, asked the representatives of each municipality to nominate candidates for the 50th Anniversary Seal, which will honor the founders and representatives of the organ.

With the slogan «El poder del Pueblo sí es Poder» (People’s Power is Power), the communication plan has a national scope, with emphasis on Matanzas, during the months of June and July 2024. It offers flexible guidelines, which can be adapted to the particularities of each territory when implementing the planned activities .

Written by Regla Yasira de León Reyes.