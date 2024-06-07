Puentes Poéticos will add literary charms to Cuba’s Athens.

From June 11th to 15th, the 0 edition of Puentes Poéticos International Poetry Festival will be held in the city of Matanzas.

The event will be attended by four foreign writers, two National Literature Awards: Nancy Morejon, to whom the event is dedicated in its 80th anniversary and Miguel Barnet; three Casa de las Americas Awards: Luis Lorente Díaz, Luis Manuel Pérez Boitel and Reynaldo García Blanco, in addition to other Cuban and Matanzas poets.

The Festival is also dedicated to Palestine and to Gabriel de la Concepción Valdés (Plácido) on the 180th anniversary of his execution.

The celebration of the International Poetry Festival of the city of Matanzas, Puentes Poéticos will add values to the already numerous literary charms of the city that has been baptized as the Athens of Cuba for its recognition as Creative City of Literature.

Written by Jessica Mesa.