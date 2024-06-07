Cuban librarians are praised on their day (+audio).

As a heartfelt tribute to the prolific journalist, historian and lawyer Antonio Bachiller y Morales, who became the Father of Cuban Bibliography, every June 7th we celebrate the Librarian’s Day in the largest of the Antilles.

As a heartfelt tribute to the prolific journalist, historian and lawyer Antonio Bachiller y Morales, who became the Father of Cuban Bibliography, every June 7th we celebrate Librarian’s Day in the largest of the Antilles.

The date, whose origins date back to 1950 at the initiative of journalist César García Expósito, glorifies the vast work of the renowned intellectual, while promoting the work of library professionals and the passion with which they promote interest in books and reading among the population.

We spoke with Yaimara Bonilla Savón, director of the «Manuel Navarro Luna» municipal library in Pedro Betancourt, who, in addition to congratulating the island’s librarians on their day, highlighted their work in building a more educated society and preserving the Antillean cultural heritage through reading, research and education at all levels.

…ONLINE AUDIO

In the midst of an environment in constant scientific and technological evolution, librarians have been able to adapt and assume new roles, becoming guides and facilitators in the search for and access to information, and their commitment to society and their vocation of service have allowed libraries to remain relevant and lively spaces, even in the digital era.

The event is a reminder of the valuable role played by these professionals in the preservation and enrichment of our culture, as well as an opportunity to reflect on the importance of libraries and their managers as the guarantors of information and knowledge today.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.