The Gener y del Monte library faces new challenges.

The Day of the Cuban Librarian is celebrated on June 7th, in honor of the birth of Antonio Bachiller y Morales, one of the most illustrious Cuban intellectuals of the 19th century, university professor, journalist, historian and renowned bibliographer.

On this date, which highlights the figure of the Father of Cuban Bibliography, we interviewed Magaly Cárdenas, director of the Gener y del Monte and the network of libraries in Matanzas.

How does the provincial entity reach this anniversary?

«I believe we are in a moment of growth, of strengthening our traditional functions, based, fundamentally, on the promotion of reading and increasing the knowledge of our audiences.

«We have achieved tangible results since the opening of our headquarters, located in the building of the former Casino Español. Since October last year we opened the services, within the framework of the 330th anniversary of the city of Matanzas, with a partial sample, of which we can say that this function is now fully enabled.

«It is a matter of providing a careful service on the part of the librarians, of the increase of the provision of the premises to diverse organizations, with the participation of creators of the different manifestations, among these, with emphasis to the writers, who were inserted together with us in important activities of the last International Book Fair and in the creation and maintenance of cultural spaces inside the enclosure».

About these well-known moments of intellectual leisure, she pointed out:

We systematically develop the «Verte Matanzas» gathering, with the visual artist Jesús Fernando Martínez (Chuchi), the one with the writer Lucía Cristina Pérez, entitled «The books that unite us», plus a recent one created to praise the donation of books by Yumurian authors. It is worth mentioning that we want to rescue those of research and music, which are so popular among library regulars.

«The link with the schools of the territory is remarkable; all the actions of the National Reading Program, aimed at children and young people, have been created and we are currently working on ways to approach young people from a new space of interpretative role-playing».

Recently the Gener and del Monte libraries and the Guiteras, as a whole, received outstanding recognition:

«Yes, we received the status of National Distinguished Center from the Culture Workers Union. Imagine how happy we are. For me, as director, it is the greatest satisfaction I have been able to have, because it attests to the effort and results of the collective.

«We directors govern processes, but it is the workers who execute them, who make them a reality, and this recognition is the highest we have obtained in recent years.

«The library’s work is somewhat anonymous, not very visible because of its quiet atmosphere. However, it is recognizable for its persistence. We also managed to fill out 97 percent of the staff and bring in more professionals of value.

«We know that in other sectors labor fluctuation is high, but this place has a magical, spiritual atmosphere that attracts lovers of reading and books to expand their knowledge and serve others.

«Think that the collective undertook the assembly of the bibliographic funds, which was a very hard and strong work, physical and mental, the activities of a constructive nature to which it was no stranger, facts that it faced responding to the demands of the authorities and the longing of the people to have their beloved library again.

«All those circumstances and responsibilities brought us closer together and union activities were made, which led to that national recognition.»

As for the network of libraries in the province, which she also directs, Magaly Cárdenas decided to send a message of admiration and affection to her colleagues, saying that the directors of the libraries of Jagüey Grande and Jovellanos will be congratulated on this Cuban Librarian’s Day for the integrity of their work.

Finally, she called on the librarians to continue growing, despite the difficulties, so that the people feel cared for and satisfied with their important work.

Written by María Elena Bayón.