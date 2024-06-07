Librarianship, a generous profession.

To walk among books every day and from them to be generous is a profession that attracts; Matanzas has in the Center for Documentation and Pedagogical Information (CDIP) of the city of rivers and bridges consecrated women who confirm it this June 7th, Day of the Cuban Librarian.

There is something magical about this job that can provide human beings with knowledge that broadens their lives and can lead them on the right path to contribute to society, to well-being, said Elina Caballero Santana, a librarian with 45 years of experience.

Fortunately, life gave me the grace of being able to be in the place where I always wanted to be, being a librarian is my passion, added the 74-year-old Cuban, whose hands have held an unsuspected number of books.

» Being a librarian has the magic of wisdom,» said Belkis Rodríguez Díaz, who has been a librarian since she was seventeen years old, four decades ago, «it gives the satisfaction of being able to transmit information to people who need it, teaching through all the kind of experience that can be transmitted from a book».

Being a librarian has the beauty of all the documents that accumulate in the library, and the wonder of being important for students, teachers, for anyone who needs it, emphasized Rodríguez Díaz.

Every June 7, the Cuban Librarian’s Day is commemorated in the largest of the Antilles to remember the birth of Antonio Bachiller y Morales, whose work marked the beginning of librarianship studies in the nation; before such a generous job as protecting and sharing the wealth that books keep, a good gesture will always be to thank, and to read.

Written by Yenly Lemus.