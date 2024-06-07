The profile of jurists in Cuba: current reality.

The nature and essence of the jurist’s professional work and accumulated experience provide the privileged situation of being able to specify with extraordinary clarity the field of action or work.

The nature and essence of the professional work of the jurist and the accumulated experience, provide the privileged situation of being able to specify with extraordinary clarity the field of action or work.

In general terms, it can be said that the jurist’s profession is aimed at working on the country’s legal and political system, in the direction of integrating, applying, developing, perfecting and diversifying it, in order to achieve not only social justice, but also individual justice for citizens, members of the broad mosaic of Cuban civil society who, with respect to their claims, seek effective judicial protection from the country’s courts of justice.

The legal profession is not disputed in any of its technical-professional fields of activity by other professionals, but this does not prevent reaching important clarifications on the limits and scope of this field of work or professional action, especially because cardinal political and scientific problems are centered around its correct scientific and political definition.

They affect the whole philosophy of law and the political organization of society, of the so-called rule of law, nowadays called the state of conscience of legality.

Thus, when speaking of the legal system, as the object of work of the legal professional, it is not possible to circumscribe oneself to the positive normative system, as did the bourgeois theoreticians in their efforts to classify the different universal legal systems.

In fact, the legal phenomenon encompasses three areas of expression: it is, of course, a normative system, but it is also an axiological system, a normative set that guides the essential values of a given society and expresses them deontologically, as a behavioral paradigm to which the social project in question seeks to elevate itself, and it is, finally, an eminently social phenomenon.

Written by Dr Osvaldo Manuel Álvarez Torres.