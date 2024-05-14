15th Festitim begins in Matanzas.

Afternoon activities. Opening gala. Evening activities.

Programming

Tuesday, May 14th

AFTERNOON ACTIVITIES

Recount. Exhibition of photographs by Ernesto Cruz (Cuba)/Foyer of the Sauto Theater (M.N.) 2:00 pm.

CAMEJO PLATFORM (How to Help Young People Better)

Metamorphosis. Master Class by professor and theatrist José Luis Cruz (Mexico)/Salón de los Espejos. Sauto Theater (M.N.) 2:30 pm

Standing puppets. Retrospective expo of the work of the group Títeres Tentempié/Galería Jesús del Castillo. City Curator’s Office. 3:00 pm.

A graphic gift for The Seasons (8 posters to celebrate)/Galería Biblioteca Gener y Del Monte. 4:00 pm.

Dolls. Noria Teatro (Cuba)/Parque de la Libertad. 4:30 pm

OPENING GALA

Puppetry flowers. Concert by Enid Rosales and guests (Cuba)/Sala de Conciertos José White. 5:00 pm

EVENING ACTIVITIES

Las Estaciones por el mundo (International Itinerary of 30 years)/ El Retablo Gallery. 9:00 pm

Suma feliz: títeres+payasos (Exhibition by Teatro Papalote. Cuba)/Galería La Unión. Papalote Theater Hall. 9:30 pm.

Adventures of the unknown soldier. Puppet theater La Salamandra, Grupo Retablos (Cuba)/Sala Teatro Papalote. 10:00 pm.

