14 de mayo de 2024

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

The workers’ movement.

2 mins atrás Tamara Mesa González

Immersed in its XXII Congress, the municipal conferences will begin in Calimete next Thursday, to conclude in the coming month of June in Matanzas territory.

The Cuban workers’ movement has been since 1959, and even before, a bulwark in the construction of the revolutionary work and it has to resume today the role of the founding era of the Cuban Workers’ Central.

The attendants to these work meetings will discuss with all rigor the core issues of the organization and the problems that affect the working people today.

It is urgent that these assemblies take for granted the duty to make the land produce; that the social purpose of the entities must be fulfilled in any way possible; the implementation of payment systems that stimulate productivity and the desire to do more and better with the scarce resources available.

It is urgent that the Congress, to be held in Havana in April 2025, and from the municipal and provincial assemblies, revolutionize for the better the Cuban workers’ movement, an example of capacity, resistance and human dignity, since it is the bastion of the social system in which we live. Yes, it can be done!

Written by Delfina Mosquera.

 

 

