65th Anniversary: Radio 26 present in Matanzas homes.

The radio is the medium with the greatest presence in the homes of Matanzas, its importance is essential for the knowledge, understanding and support for these difficult times that the country is going through.

Due to its characteristics and scope, it is irreplaceable in its confrontation with the blockade and sanctions against Cuba, which entail the adoption of measures for 2025, which will require to be explained by the sources to the audience, in the various programming spaces, stressed Mario Sabines Lorenzo, first secretary of the Party in Matanzas, at the commemoration ceremony for the 65th anniversary of the founding of Radio 26.

The celebration became a tribute and remembrance to dozens of radio broadcasters who designed the unmistakable style and sonority of the radio station during these six decades and a recognition to the current talents who, from the different areas: informative, artistic and technical, give their best to the elaboration and broadcasting of the numerous spaces that characterize the provincial entity.

Diplomas were awarded to the winners of the recent Cuban Radio Festival, the web page, the musicals, the cultural magazine «Entre puentes», the sound producers and the members of the Grupo Dramático, considered one of the best in the country.

The meeting between generations was in charge of the director of the plant and of the System of Broadcasters in Matanzas, Odalys Miranda; the actress and director of the Dramático, Bárbara Tápanes; the director Leo García, first vice-president of UNEAC Matanzas; and José Oquendo, experienced sound director from Room 500.

Manolo García and David Segura, announcers, advisors, scriptwriters, program directors, actors and actresses, assistants, technical and service personnel were remembered, and in the same spirit, testimonies were made about the unity and passion that radio awakens in this group, made up of old and young creators.

The vice-governor Lázaro Suárez and Daymette Montenegro, who heads the Institute of Social Communication in the province, expressed their support to the media.

At the end of the ceremony, the group of Radio 26 workers together with the presidency placed a wreath in La Libertad Park in front of the statue of the Apostle of Cuba, José Martí, a prolific journalist and founder of the newspaper Patria.

Written by María Elena Bayón.