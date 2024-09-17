A MICE September in Varadero.

Four events mark the tourism route in Varadero this month, consecrating the destination as an authentic venue for congresses, events, conventions and incentives (MICE).

As I have stated before, the growth of this modality is not accidental because, above all, it is part of a clear position of the Ministry of Tourism in the province of Matanzas in favor of the diversification of Varadero’s offers, no longer exclusive to sun and beach.

This is convenient because it is in line with world trends. It is said that MICE tourism is experiencing a solid recovery, exceeding expectations and showing a positive growth rate, something that would undoubtedly also contribute to the pretensions of recovering visitor arrivals figures similar to 2019, before the pandemic that subsequently affected the travel industry.

At the Plaza America Convention Center, the XIV Varadero Gourmet 2024 International Festival, which from 11th to 13th brought together entrepreneurs and professionals of gastronomy and enology.

As if that were not enough, the III International Open Water Crossing Gran Retto de México has just concluded, with the participation of more than 400 swimmers, and a remarkable growth in the organization.

«The conditions of this sea are ideal for open water. I’ve been to many beaches in the world, but Varadero is the best, it’s my favorite,» Luis Mario Villarreal, general director of Gran Retto, told this website some time ago.

The Singles Party returned to stay at the Meliá Las Antillas hotel, now from the 15th to the 22nd of this month, to socialize authentic experiences in a facility reinvented on a daily basis to offer the best overnight stays.

«The MICE activity is an excellent opportunity for the full recovery of tourism, by producing a high movement of people, generating a very high economic impact, with average spending per tourist higher than in the case of leisure tourism,» acknowledged Ibia Betancourt, sub-delegate of the Ministry of Tourism in Matanzas.

The MICE variant is joined by tour operator leisure groups, circuits and wholesalers, among others, which are also key because recognized experts have said that they anticipate demand and provide additional income to the establishments, in the form of space rental, food and beverage services, among others.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.