A school year of challenges and opportunities (+photos).

The 2024-2025 school year has begun with great enthusiasm at the Cándido González Basic High School, located in the Playa Popular Council, in Matanzas.

More than 100,800 students have returned to the 513 authorized schools across the province, ready to dive into a new year of learning and growth. At Candido Gonzalez, the atmosphere is full of energy and expectations, with students and teachers excited about the challenges and opportunities that this new school year brings.

Below is a group of photographs of this important event.

Written by Félix González.