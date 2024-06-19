A Symposium to promote inclusive quality education (+photos).

The XIV edition of the International Symposium on Education and Culture will be held at the University of Matanzas (UM) until June 20th, with the participation of academics and students of the institution who are trained in the pedagogical area.

More than 150 representatives from countries such as Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Angola, Cuba, among others, are participating in the event, which began on the 18th in both on-site and virtual modalities, under the premise of promoting inclusive processes through education and culture and taking advantage of the use of technologies in teaching processes.

According to the note published by the Communication Department of the Yumurina Academy, this symposium, sponsored by the Faculty of Education and coordinated by Dr. C. Elmys Escribano Hervis, has counted from the beginning with the collaboration and participation of different international institutions.

During three days, and as part of the planned program, the event is developed in working committees, with lectures, discussions and presentations of papers and debates on the challenges imposed by the complex national and international context to further progress in education and culture.

According to UM’s institutional communicator, Miladys Moreno, this Tuesday a group of panels and talks were held on topics such as alternative education, the 2030 Agenda and the culture involved in educational processes.

The general coordinator of the event, Elmys Escribano, explained that one of the main novelties of this edition of the contest is the search for spaces in universities for the sake of an inclusive quality education that allows a greater development of the students’ capabilities.

He emphasized that as a result of the current technological advances, students have the possibility of working through artificial intelligence, which opens up a wide world of possibilities for both teachers and students themselves.

Almost all of the country’s universities are represented at this 14th edition of the International Symposium on Education and Culture, an event that has been organized and hosted by the Yumurina University since 1996 under the auspices of the school’s Faculty of Education.

Written by Yovan Baró Álvarez.