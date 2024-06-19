Gardis participates in Cubaindustria 2024.

According to Radio 26, Omar Tápanes Hernández, its general director, the Enterprise from Matanzas is represented by the Local Industry and its six companies with textile garments, plastics, household utensils, aluminum and wood carpentry, as well as cleaning products.

The Gardis Business Group of Matanzas is participating in the fourth edition of the International Fair of Cuban Industry Cubaindustria 2024, which is being held at the Convention Palace in Havana.

According to Radio 26, Omar Tápanes Hernández, its general director, the entity is represented by the Local Industry and its six companies with textile garments, plastics, household utensils, aluminum and wood carpentry, as well as cleaning products.

The Group’s expectations are always aimed at improving our management, with a view to greater development, a better offer of products and services, satisfying the needs of the people, guaranteeing quality and price, he added.

During the development of Cubaindustria 2024, the Gardís de Matanzas Business Group aims to strengthen alliances with suppliers and customers to increase and implement the use of the industrial and productive capacities of the territory.

The event takes place from June 17th to June 21st at the Palacio de las Convenciones and the Pabexpo fairgrounds, and aims to achieve greater integration and international inclusion of the country in the industrial sphere.

Written by Noelis Santoyo Cobas.