The sunrise becomes a revelation, a reminder that even the grayest days can have a beginning full of color and hope.

In the twilight of dawn, the sky is clothed in a blanket of clouds that, far from dulling the beauty of dawn, enhances it with its ethereal presence.

The golden hour is approaching, that fleeting moment when daylight filters through the mist, tinting everything with warm and soft tones. It is a silent spectacle, where the first rays of the sun timidly break through the horizon, promising a new beginning.

As the sun rises, the clouds are tinged with a shimmering gold, a moving canvas that changes with each passing second.

The golden light spreads, touching the earth with its warmth, and in that instant, the world seems to stop to welcome the day that begins.

Written by Félix González.