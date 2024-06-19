Leonor Pérez Cabrera’s transcendence praised in Pedro Betancourt.

117 years after her death on June 19th, the legacy of Leonor Pérez Cabrera lives on in the heart of the largest of the Antilles and, mainly, in the political-technical school of the municipality of Pedro Betancourt which, to the satisfaction of its staff, bears the name of the mother of the most universal of Cubans.

117 years after her death on June 19th, the legacy of Leonor Pérez Cabrera lives on in the heart of the largest of the Antilles and, mainly, in the political-technical school of the municipality of Pedro Betancourt which, to the delight of its staff, bears the name of the mother of the most universal of Cubans, our National Hero José Martí.

Esther Ruth Morales Cañizares, who works as a teacher secretary of that educational center, acknowledged that Doña Leonor is an example of maternal love and strength of spirit who knew how to instill in her son a feeling of patriotism and love for Cuba that turned him into the paradigm we all know.

Carmen Gusmeli González, deputy director of the institution, said she was proud that the polytechnic school honors with its name the mother of the Apostle and, even more so, taking into account the work of the teaching-educational body of the facility to transmit and promote in the students those values that will turn them into citizens committed to the future of the nation.

In this regard, Gusmeli González highlighted the materialization of innovative educational projects in the center that ponder the actions of the State and the continuity of the Cuban Revolution in spite of world adversities, the validity of Fidel Castro’s decolonizing thought, the updating of the Antillean economic model and the new tax modifications.

Likewise, Rubén León Aguilar, deputy director of Professional Training and Production of the school, referred among them, the current literary creation in the Island, the potential of the study of Physics and the use of medicinal plants, the posture houses as fundamental links for planting and preventive work in terms of addictions and drug use, as well as the need to develop a healthy nutrition in the population.

These activities are supported by visits to related organizations and institutions and other cultural, sports and recreational activities, agricultural work, hygiene and environmental sanitation, complementary courses, projections of audiovisual materials for reflection and debate, as well as teachers’ fairs and skills festivals, among other services that allow for the integral formation of the students.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.