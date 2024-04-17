ACRC calls on Betancourenses to honor the national historical heritage (+photos and audios).

With multiple initiatives, the members of the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution in Pedro Betancourt municipality promote civic awareness among current and future generations and contribute to preserve the historical legacy of the nation.

This was expressed to our radio station by Raúl Ibáñez Calvo, outgoing president of the institution in the locality, who referred to some of the main proposals that, in exchange with other political and mass organizations, are developed in the town of Pedro Betancourt.

Likewise, Alfredo Pérez Ramos, an integral official of the Association, emphasized the importance of linking the youth to the knowledge of local history and its architects, as well as to guarantee the continuity of the socialist project of the Cuban Revolution.

Both directors also emphasized the special morning meeting that, as part of its activities in salute to the 63rd anniversary of the events of Playa Giron, will be held at the headquarters of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power on April 19th and that will be attended by various protagonists of this territory who participated in the historic epic.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.