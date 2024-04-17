New water desalination plant in Ciénaga de Zapata.

Several hydraulic works of social impact were executed in Ciénaga de Zapata municipality in honor of the 63rd anniversary of the Victory of Playa Girón.

These include a new water desalination plant and the change of the energy matrix in two pumping systems of the territory.

Antonio Hernández Martínez, delegate of Water Resources in the province, commented on the benefits that the inhabitants of these settlements will have.

He also noted that in the municipalities of Unión de Reyes and Matanzas, actions are also being carried out in commemoration of the April epic.

Written by Noelis Santoyo .