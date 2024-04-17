18 de abril de 2024

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

New water desalination plant in Ciénaga de Zapata.

1 día atrás Tamara Mesa González

Several hydraulic works of social impact were executed in Ciénaga de Zapata municipality in honor of the 63rd anniversary of the Victory of Playa Girón.

 

Several hydraulic works of social impact were executed in this municipality in honor of the 63rd anniversary of the Victory of Playa Girón.

These include a new water desalination plant and the change of the energy matrix in two pumping systems of the territory.

Antonio Hernández Martínez, delegate of Water Resources in the province, commented on the benefits that the inhabitants of these settlements will have.

He also noted that in the municipalities of Unión de Reyes and Matanzas, actions are also being carried out in commemoration of the April epic.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Written by Noelis Santoyo .

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:

Más entradas

April 18th, a day of coincidences to emphasize respect for history.

4 mins atrás Tamara Mesa González
Hospital provincial Comandante Faustino Pérez

First Scientific Convention of the Provincial Hospital «Comandante Faustino Pérez» will be held».

1 hora atrás Tamara Mesa González

Six poets invited to Poetry Wednesday.

1 día atrás Tamara Mesa González

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

Captcha *