Anti-Drug Prevention Exercise Closes in Jovellanos

Jovellanos – The Horacio Rodríguez People’s Council hosted yesterday, Friday, the closing of the anti-drug prevention exercise. The integration space demonstrated the strength of the community and its commitment to the formation of values and the care of health and education.

The gathering brought together elementary, junior high, and polytechnic students along with beloved older adults. That intergenerational participation evidenced the community’s unity and its willingness to prevent drugs. The students and older adults shared experiences and ratified their commitment to a healthy life and collective learning.

The anti-drug prevention exercise promotes the formation of values and healthy lifestyles in the new generations. The participation of children, adolescents, and older adults reflects that prevention is everyone’s task.

The Horacio Rodríguez community ratified its commitment to the formation of values and the care of health and education. The closing of the exercise demonstrated that anti-drug prevention unites generations and strengthens social integration. These initiatives contribute to forming responsible citizens and protecting the community’s future.