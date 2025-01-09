Athlete Ernesto Martínez is remembered in Pedro Betancourt (+audio and photos).

The glory of Cuban volleyball Ernesto Martínez Hernández stars in the exhibition of the month with which the Sports Museum «Héctor Mederos Argüelles» of Pedro Betancourt municipality opens its doors to visitors in the year that has just begun.

Through multiple photographs, journalistic facsimiles, medals and other pieces, the exhibition extols the prolific sports career of the multi-champion betancoureño. This is what Emilio Morales Álvarez, the historian of the premises, commented to our radio station.

Morales Álvarez also highlighted the main achievements of Martínez Hernández and the pride that it represents for the facility to pay tribute to his imprint.

In addition to the exhibition, a wreath will be placed where the remains of the athlete lie, the traditional «Ernesto Martínez in Memoriam» marathon, as well as other popular races, sanabandas and other initiatives to immortalize the legacy of this illustrious son of the town and promote local sports activities.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.