Young doctor Marcos Alejandro Arencibia Arencibia talks to Radio 26 about his daily work.

The workers at the doctor’s office and the nurse’s office of family doctor no. 5 of the Playa Health area in the city of Yumurina stand out for their discipline, resolution and attention to patients.



The young doctor Marcos Alejandro Arencibia Arencibia talks to Radio 26 about his daily work.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez Sañudo.