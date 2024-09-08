Bank loans contribute to agricultural development in Matanzas.

More than 430 credits have been approved this year by the Bank of Credit and Commerce (Bandec) to productive forms of the agricultural sector in the province of Matanzas.

Magda Ruiz Fernández, head of the Agricultural Banking Department of the Provincial Directorate of Bandec, pointed out that the approved capital exceeds 800 million pesos, aimed at financing working capital and investments, important aspects to revitalize food production in the territory.

Ailín Lozano Lozano, manager of Communication and Marketing of Bandec in Matanzas, said that another of the objectives of the banking system in this sector is to strengthen the process of bankarization.

In this sense, she informed exclusively to this newspaper that to date, more than 3,900 magnetic cards have been delivered to the agricultural sector, and they have reached 66 percent of compliance in terms of the total number of clients to be banked in these productive areas.

The official also acknowledged that agricultural workers continue to receive training on topics such as digital payment channels, financial transactions and expense control, given the importance of these topics for business and family finances.

Bandec specialists, he added, contribute to generate knowledge in basic areas such as personal, family and rural finances, while disseminating the different bank credit options that producers can access to boost food production in the territory.

Written by Gabriel Torres.