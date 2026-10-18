Barcelona Thrashes Betis and Signs a Historic Start in LaLiga

FC Barcelona once again demonstrated its offensive power with a 5-2 thrashing of Real Betis in its visit to the La Cartuja stadium.

The azulgrana side delivered another outstanding performance and maintained its perfect run in the league championship. With this result, the Catalan team reached a historic feat: nine victories in its first nine matches of the season.

Barcelona’s start also stands out for its effectiveness in front of the rival goal, with 39 goals scored in those nine matches; the ability to generate chances and convert them into goals has been one of the team’s main strengths, as it continues adding victories and consolidating its good moment in LaLiga.

Lamine Yamal once again captured the spotlight with an action that lifted the crowd from their seats.

The right winger scored a spectacular goal from the edge of the area, with a placed shot that the Betis goalkeeper could not react to. The execution surprised both his teammates and the fans present at the stadium.

With another convincing victory, Barcelona reinforces its candidacy in the fight for the title and confirms its ability to make a difference in attack.

The azulgrana team maintains a winning dynamic and adds arguments to excite its followers.