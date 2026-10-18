Tradition, Music, and Theater to Celebrate Culture

In the context of the 51st Matanzas Culture Week and the Cuban Culture Days, the sociocultural project Maravillas de la Infancia received an artistic tribute dedicated to its 25 years of work.

The project’s cultural center, located in the Versalles people’s council, hosted the presentation of Teatro de Las Estaciones with its Pelusín gathering.

The group deployed a broad musical repertoire with works by Cuban singer-songwriters such as Teresita Fernández, in addition to riddles by Dora Alonso, creator of the national puppet Pelusín del Monte, the protagonist of the afternoon.

The show also included circus numbers and skills such as juggling, in an interactive format that got the children’s audience involved.

In this way, Matanzas culture celebrates its week with proposals that unite tradition, music, and theater for the little ones.