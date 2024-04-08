Betancourt Collective Law Firm’s offers stand out (+audios).

The collective law firm of Pedro Betancourt municipality is dedicated to optimizing the legal and juridical processes of the population and satisfying their demands.

This was expressed by Yusneisy González González, technical manager of the facility, who highlighted to our radio station the main services available to individuals in the institution, as well as other proposals offered to the population in general.

Likewise, González González emphasized that, as part of the process of bankarization that the country is implementing, clients will be able to make payments for the offers through the Transfermóvil platform and the Mi Transfer exchange, the latter being a modality that does not require a magnetic card to carry out said operation.

The Bufetes Colectivos represent a timely way to defend the rights of citizens, promoting equal access to justice and legal protection of the population, while promoting legal education and legal awareness of the Antillean society.

Written by Yaduel Barbón Salgado.