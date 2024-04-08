Vilma always present .

The XI Congress of the FMC was a valuable and enriching experience for Lisandra Rangel, one of the delegates who represented Matanzas in the meeting. On how present she was at the conclave, the young federate said.

The 11th Congress of the Cuban Women’s Federation was a valuable and enriching experience for Lisandra Rangel, one of the delegates who represented Matanzas at the national event. On how present she was in the conclave commented the young federated woman, when this April 7th was the 94th anniversary of the birth of that great revolutionary woman:

Vilma was always present at the Congress, from the first moment; in that exhibition where women in revolution showed photos of the Cuban woman as a warrior, as a fighter which is what we are. Afterwards, they presented videos of unforgettable moments in history, of each of the feats and of each of the achievements that the Revolution has had with women.

Her example, her attitude, her tenacity and her courage were also present in each of the participants, in each of the stories that were presented in the working commissions.

I felt very honored to participate and to be in the economic empowerment commission, where I heard stories that marked my life and that I will never forget, about the achievements of women in different sectors of society.

And from the Congress I especially took in my heart Raul’s farewell kiss, when in his final words he said that this kiss was for him, on behalf of him and on behalf of Vilma.

Written by Yenly Lemus.